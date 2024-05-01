Cannell & Co. Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AFL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 722,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,842. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.