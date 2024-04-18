Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 189.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,064,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $132.23 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

