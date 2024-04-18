Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

