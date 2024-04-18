T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 40,444.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

TCAF opened at $29.18 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

