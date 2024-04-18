Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,133,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 337,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

