VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EVX opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1 year low of $132.69 and a 1 year high of $168.06.

About VanEck Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.