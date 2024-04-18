Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.87 and a 200-day moving average of $196.17. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

