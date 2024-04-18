Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 11,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE COF opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

