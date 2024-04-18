DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,016 Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay by 52.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 647,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 223,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay by 191.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 177,930 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the third quarter worth about $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Teekay during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay by 54.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 417,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63.

About Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $339.19 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.