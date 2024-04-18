Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Posts Earnings Results

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Surge Components had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter.
Surge Components Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SPRS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.14. Surge Components has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.
Surge Components Company Profile
