Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Surge Components had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter.

Surge Components Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPRS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.14. Surge Components has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

