Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 227.35 ($2.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.72 million, a P/E ratio of -648.21 and a beta of 0.64. Henderson Far East Income has a 52 week low of GBX 197 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 264.90 ($3.30).

Insider Transactions at Henderson Far East Income

In other news, insider Susie Rippingall purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £25,440 ($31,669.36). Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

