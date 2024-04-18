11,419 Shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

EGRX opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.