Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
