Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

