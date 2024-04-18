Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2,116.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 508,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 6,829.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

