Roth Capital Comments on Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM opened at $3.15 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $558.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 917,700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,754 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.