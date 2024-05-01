FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 161,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 109,235 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 139,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 68,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

