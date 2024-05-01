Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Exponent, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exponent in a research report issued on Friday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exponent

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. Exponent has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Exponent by 6.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.