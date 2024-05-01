CBIZ, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CBIZ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $71.22 on Monday. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

