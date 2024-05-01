Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a report issued on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:ARCH opened at $158.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,335 shares of company stock worth $19,126,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

