StorageVault Canada Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

StorageVault Canada Announces Dividend

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 0.88. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

