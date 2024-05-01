Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Zedcor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Zedcor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedcor had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of C$5.80 million during the quarter.

ZDC opened at C$1.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zedcor has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$80.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Senior Officer James Joseph Leganchuk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$85,500.00. In other Zedcor news, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 125,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$132,500.00. Also, Senior Officer James Joseph Leganchuk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$85,500.00. Insiders sold 476,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,020 over the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

