Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 44,116 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 193.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $53.01.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

