Mckinley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $43,419.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $43,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,204 shares of company stock worth $3,001,775. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

