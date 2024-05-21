Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 62 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $266.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

