Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,507 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

