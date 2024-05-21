Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 103 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

INTU stock opened at $670.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $634.31 and its 200 day moving average is $618.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

