Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of ~+10% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.02 million. Amer Sports also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of AS opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

