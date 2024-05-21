Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average is $149.96. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

