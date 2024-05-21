Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 72,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 62,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $468.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

