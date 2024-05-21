Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $41,046,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $473,061.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 135,620 shares in the company, valued at $27,869,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,046,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,224 shares of company stock worth $57,143,630. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $145.21 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average of $206.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

