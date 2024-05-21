Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,123 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 11.39% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $95,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 425,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 252,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 214,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

