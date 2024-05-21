iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,003 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DVY opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

