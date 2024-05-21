AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.75 by $0.94, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,923.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,033.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2,825.39. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,115.24.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

