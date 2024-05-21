Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.33.

NYSE:TYL opened at $493.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,549 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,420 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

