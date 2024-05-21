Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $162.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

