Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.985-$3.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $279.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.20 and a 200 day moving average of $234.73. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $279.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.00.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

