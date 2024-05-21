Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.63.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

