CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,576 shares of company stock valued at $99,336,130. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $348.75 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 968.78, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

