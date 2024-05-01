Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

