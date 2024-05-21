S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,728,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,206,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,821,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $437.80 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

