Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $892.00 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.26 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.06.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

