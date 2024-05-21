Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

