JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 167.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of JVAL stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

