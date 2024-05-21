Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Terex by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Terex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 79,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,229 shares of company stock worth $9,080,064. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

