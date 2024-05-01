Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Champion Iron Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.70. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$4.57 and a 12 month high of C$7.76.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.60 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

