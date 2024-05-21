Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

