Research Analysts Offer Predictions for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.93. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.42 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,020,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

