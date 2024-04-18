DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,961 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

