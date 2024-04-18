430 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $497.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

