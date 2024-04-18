Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

